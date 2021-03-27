Rosplock, Adelle

BEAVER DAM - Adelle Rosplock, age 101, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away March 16, 2020, at Eagles Wings, of a stroke. When she was very young, her parents moved to a Wisconsin farm where she grew up. She married Thomas Rosplock. They owned and operated Beaver Dam Refrigeration. Adelle had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening; she also liked crocheting and was a wonderful seamstress. She and Tom enjoyed visiting the Senior Citizen Center and went to many flea markets. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.