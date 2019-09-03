PORTAGE—Ross Comstock, age 82, of Portage, passed away at home surrounded by family and in the loving arms of his wife on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Ross was born on February 2, 1937, in Poynette, the son of Donald and Gladys (Marten) Comstock. He was married to Verla Mae Schroeder on July 10, 1960, and they made their home and lives together in the Portage area. He served in the military with the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1963. He had worked at A.M.P.I., retiring in 1997. Ross was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage, and, in later years, Trinity Lutheran Church in Packwaukee.
He is survived by his wife, Verla, of Portage; three sons, Ed (Barb) Comstock, Portage, Kevin (Sandy) Comstock, Medford, Wis., and Al (Beth) Comstock, Oxford, Wis.; three grandchildren, Zach (Rebecca) Comstock, Wisconsin Dells, Alysa (Matt) Heiskanen, Portage, and Sara Comstock, Madison, Wis; three great-grandchildren, Aubree Heiskanen, Rylee Heiskanen, and Morgan Comstock; three sisters, Murial Healy, Marge Schultz, and Ruth Owens; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Donald Jr., his in-laws, Albert and Oliva Schroeder, Wayne Schroeder, Delores Thomas, Shirley Lutz and Myrl Schroeder.
Funeral services will be at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, W5940 Chestnut St., Packwaukee, WI, with the Rev. Larry Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow in Comstock Cemetery, Marcellon Township. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to Camp LuwiSoMo Campground, W5202 Aspen Rd., Wild Rose, WI 54984.
The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice for taking excellent care of our husband and father during his last days with us.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)