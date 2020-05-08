Ross, Thomas A.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas A. Ross, age 56, formerly of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday May 5, 2020 at his home in Deerfield following a courageous battle with ALS.
Due to the current Safer at Home order a private family service will be held. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Thomas Andrew Ross was born on April 28, 1964 in Madison to Gerald and Ramona (Garde) Ross. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1982 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from UW Stout. On September 6, 2019, he was united in marriage with Lydia Weber in Madison. Tom had been employed at FedEx in Madison. Tom had been an avid recreational pilot and owned his own plane. He also loved riding his Harley and spending time with his faithful companion, his dog, Winston.
Survivors include his loving wife Lydia Ross of Deerfield; his mother, Ramona Ross of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Mary Ross (Deb Sunderman) of Savage, Minn. and Julie (Terry) Laverty of Germantown; two nephews and a niece, Luke, Mark and Claire; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Hildegard and Wayne Fischer; five step-children, Zachariah (Anika), Hillary (Matthew), Maxwell, Lorelei, and Philip; his good friends, the "Meadow Muffins" who have been very supportive; as well as other relatives and friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Gerald in 2007 and an infant sister, Ann Elizabeth in 1966.
If desired, memorials may be made to Class of '82 Meadows Scholarship, c/o Lydia Ross, 705 Sager St., Deerfield, WI 53531.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
