Rostad, Darrell E.

WAUSAUKEE - Darrell E. "Grandpa Doo Doo" Rostad, 71, of Wausaukee and formerly of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Froedert Medical Center in Menomonee Falls.
Darrell was born the son of Erling and Lucille (Schultz) Rostad on March 16, 1950, in Columbus, Wis. He was a graduate of Columbus High School. Darrell was married to Bonnie Thiede on May 17, 1975, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was employed with Enerpac in Columbus for over 40 years until his retirement. After his retirement in 2015, Darrell and Bonnie made their home in northeast Wisconsin where they enjoyed many hours the past several years on their property. Darrell especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and horseshoes, to mention a few, and spending time with his grandson, Jonah. He was a lifetime member of the Columbus Sportsman Association and North Bristol Sportsman Club and a member of the Wagner Sportsmans Club.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 46 years; his son, Ryan (Stacie) Rostad of Columbus; his grandson, Jonah; sister, Darlene Greisen of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Roger (Judy) Thiede of Trinity, Fla., and Ronald (Marjorie) Thiede of Columbus; sister-in-law, Judy Thiede of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Wodill; father- and mother-in-law, Herb and Ruth Thiede; and brothers-in-law, Bill Greisen and Lauren Wodill.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon until 5 p.m. at SAVANNAH OAKS COMMUNITY CENTER in Fall River. A private graveside service will be held at Hampden Cemetery, Township of Hampden.
The family would like to thank the services provided by Wausaukee Rescue, Wagner Fire Department, Marinette Hospital and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.
Darrell leaves behind many treasured memories for his loving family and friends. He will be forever in our hearts. We love you. – Bonnie, Ryan, Stacie and Jonah.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
