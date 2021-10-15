Rostad, Darrell E.

Darrell was born the son of Erling and Lucille (Schultz) Rostad on March 16, 1950, in Columbus, Wis. He was a graduate of Columbus High School. Darrell was married to Bonnie Thiede on May 17, 1975, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was employed with Enerpac in Columbus for over 40 years until his retirement. After his retirement in 2015, Darrell and Bonnie made their home in northeast Wisconsin where they enjoyed many hours the past several years on their property. Darrell especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and horseshoes, to mention a few, and spending time with his grandson, Jonah. He was a lifetime member of the Columbus Sportsman Association and North Bristol Sportsman Club and a member of the Wagner Sportsmans Club.