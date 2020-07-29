Roth, Charles Nicholas

Charles valued everyone as individuals and made each and every person he encountered feel important. He would talk to anyone and made friends wherever he went. Charles lived his life in service to others. He built several nature trails in Eastern and Southeastern United States for Episcopal church camps and was involved with the Lions Club, American Legion, and AMVETS. Anyone who knew Charles realized his love for God and country. He was particularly passionate about veterans' issues and was nationally recognized for his extensive volunteer work with veterans' organizations. His special interest was directly helping the homeless veterans at the Tomah VA Hospital.

Charles was well known in the Whitewater athletic community. He rarely missed a UW- Whitewater football or basketball game, traveling hundreds of thousands of miles to support Whitewater athletics. He was so proud to be recognized at a UW-Whitewater basketball game with a #1 Fan award and honored with a lifetime pass to any basketball or football home game. Charlie wore his purple Warhawks jacket with pride.

Charles faithfully attended Milwaukee German Fest as well as many other German festivals throughout Wisconsin. No tribute to Charles would be complete without mentioning his love of polka music. He was a great fan of the Jerry Schneider Band and was so grateful for the band's friendship throughout the years.