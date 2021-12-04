Roth, Richard H., Jr.

ELROY - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Richard Roth Jr., of Elroy, Wis., on Dec. 1, 2021, at the age of 83 years.

He will be remembered by his wife, Marie, the love of his life; his children, Richard Roth III (Margaret Jade), Frederick Roth (Darlene), Kimberly Ewing (Tim), Linda Ewing, and Dalton Roth; an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

In Richard's younger years he was an active duty Army man and also a Marine Corps reservist. He spent 43 years working for Harley Davidson as a mechanic, and 17 of those years he was a road tester.

He was a devoted husband and a great father with a unique sense of humor. He had what we call "The Roth" sense of humor: a little odd and goofy, but for sure we all have a piece of that in us.

He also was a hard core Catholic who was a selfless, loving, caring man, who spent his life doing for others, even strangers. He was an adventurer, an outdoors man and an avid hunter, even to just a few weeks before death, where he shot his very last doe.

A visitation/service will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC PARISH in Baraboo, Wis., at 300 Second St.