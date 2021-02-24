 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roudebush, George
entries

Roudebush, George

{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - George Roudebush, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. at MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH at 11104 Moon Road, Baraboo, Wis., with Pastor David Gonzales officiating. Burial will be at Fancy Creek Cemetery, Gillingham, Wis., on Tuesday, March 2. A visitation will be held at MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Alt of Baraboo, Wis.; nieces, Paula (Jeff) Renk and Peggy Mairet; nephew, Tracy (Robin) Roudebush; special friend and caregiver, Kayla Topper; and many other friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; his first wife, Shirley Roudebush; and his loyal companion, Buddy.

The family would like to thank Pastor David Gonzalez with Faith Mountain Church for always including George and reaching out to him when his health was declining.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Roudebush, George

George Roudebush

(608) 253-7884

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News