Roudebush, George

WISCONSIN DELLS - George Roudebush, age 78, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. at MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH at 11104 Moon Road, Baraboo, Wis., with Pastor David Gonzales officiating. Burial will be at Fancy Creek Cemetery, Gillingham, Wis., on Tuesday, March 2. A visitation will be held at MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Alt of Baraboo, Wis.; nieces, Paula (Jeff) Renk and Peggy Mairet; nephew, Tracy (Robin) Roudebush; special friend and caregiver, Kayla Topper; and many other friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; his first wife, Shirley Roudebush; and his loyal companion, Buddy.

The family would like to thank Pastor David Gonzalez with Faith Mountain Church for always including George and reaching out to him when his health was declining.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

