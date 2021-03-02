Roudebush, George

George was born July 29, 1942, in Madison, Wis., the son of Fay and Bonnie (Benson) Roudebush. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having fought in the Vietnam War. He was also a proud member of the VFW. George was a salesman and enjoyed his time traveling between Florida and Wisconsin. He made many lifelong friends in both states. George had a love of the water and all things boating. He was happiest when he was either traveling on them or talking about them with all who would listen. George was a member of Mountain Faith Church and found peace in all the friends he made there. He would religiously attend services there until he was no longer able, at which time he would faithfully watch online from home.