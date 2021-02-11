Roundy, Naomi M.

PARDEEVILLE - Naomi M. Roundy, 80, of Pardeeville, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 6, 2021. She was born March 14, 1940, to Clem and Alma (Marquardt) Sanborn in Pardeeville. She graduated from Pardeeville High School.
On June 16, 1966, Naomi married the love of her life, "Bud" (Jerome), and together they resided on their family farm in Rio. She raised sheep on the farm and could often be found tending gardens, baking sweets, and playing cards. She loved dogs, especially her dog Hunter, and any other dog she could sneak a treat to. Naomi retired from Grande Cheese in Wyocena after working in the cheese industry for over 40 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Naomi was loved by many friends and neighbors whom she enjoyed conversing with over a good cup of hot coffee. Those close to her would always receive a smile, wave, or pat on the back whenever she saw them. Naomi was always lending a helping hand. She was known for baking goodies and making sure everyone was well fed. She enjoyed going to the Sunday service and Bible study at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Nancy) Baillies, Pardeeville, Lois Baillies, Pardeeville, and Kerry (Ann) Roundy, Rio; grandchildren, Sheri (Caleb) Borde, Jeremy Baillies, Dannen Baillies, Mathew (Lyndsey) Herrington, Holly (Clinton) Hinkley, and David (Jessica) Roundy; and great-grandchildren, McKenna, Kylee, Braxton, Clara, Lillian, and one on-the-way. She is also survived by many other family members and close friends. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
There will be a private family service on Friday, Feb. 12. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Columbia County Sheriff Canine Unit to honor Naomi's fondness for their service dogs. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
