Roundy, Tom Cecil

BARABOO—Tom Cecil Roundy, age 84 of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Clare Hospice House. Tom, son of Cecil Lloyd and Iva Grace (Kershaw) Roundy was born Sept. 28, 1935 in Buffalo Township, Marquette County, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Alice Mae Pierce Rathermel on May 26, 1988 in Pensacola, Florida. Tom worked at Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo and finished is working career at Penda Corp – Trienda until his retirement. After retirement he worked at McFarlane’s in Sauk City part-time. Tom was an avid hunter, he loved hunting with his family, especially when his grandsons were old enough to go. Tom and Alice enjoyed camping, they belonged to Baraboo Yellow Thunder, Good Sam’s Club for over 25 years. He also served as State Wagon Master of 10 years. Tom and Alice also enjoyed bowling. He was also an avid football fan, loved to watch the Green Bay Packers.Survivors include his children, Erma Haase, David Roundy, Joanie (Richard) Campbell, Dale (Nancy) Rathermel, Kevin Rathermel; grandchildren, Calvin, Scott, Brian, Tammi, Christopher James, Courtney, Christopher Kevin, Jereme, Randall, Brett, and Alec; 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He is further survived by his sisters, Bonnie Felton and Marie (Daniel) Bartels. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; son, Thomas Roundy; brothers, Howard and Lloyd Roundy and his sister, Beatrice Luther.A private family graveside service will be held at Kingston Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.