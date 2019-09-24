COLBY—Roy A. Zimmermann, age 84, of Colby, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Abbotsford. Reverend Don Bruce will officiate. Family and friends are welcome 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home of Colby is entrusted with the arrangements.
Roy was born on Aug. 5, 1935, the son of Reinhold F. and Elsie (Hartwig) Zimmermann in Burnett (Dodge County) Wis. He was baptized on Sept. 8, 1935, in Burnett. Roy graduated from Saint John’s Lutheran School in 1949, and was a 1953 graduate of Fox Lake High School.
On April 25, 1959, Roy was united in marriage to Nordean E. Fietz in Neshkoro, Wis.
Roy was a lifetime self employed farmer, and helped his sons with farm work after leaving the farm. He was a former member of Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake until 2012, and was custodian for the church and school for 15 years. Roy was also the financial secretary and treasurer for the church for many years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, going to the lake, water skiing and traveling. He loved mowing his lawn, polka music, the Green Bay Packers and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roy is survived by his loving wife, Nordean of Colby; two sons, Curtis (Sharon) of Fox Lake, Wis. and Gene (Gwen) of Colby, Wis.; four grandchildren, Kiersten (Wayne Hoeg) of Colby, Raisha (Bradley Kolzow) of Colby, Ashley Zimmermann of Wauwatosa, and Meredith Zimmermann of Wauwatosa; two great-grandchildren, Davidson Roy Hoeg and Winston Gene Hoeg; two brothers, Duane (Dorthy) Zimmermann of Fox Lake, Dennis (Arlene) Zimmermann of Fox Lake; and a sister, LuAnn (Fredrick Degner) of Watertown. He is further survived by his in-laws, Elaine Zimmermann of Markesan, Agnes Zimmermann of Beaver Dam, Shirley Feakes of Wautoma, Lavila Wedell of Berlin and Arnold (Donna) Rohde of Westfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wilbert, Elsmer (Eileen), Iris (John Pantazon), Reinhold, Jr., and an infant brother; brothers-in-law, Arden Fietz, Ray Kamedulski and Chester Wedell.
