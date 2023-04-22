Sept. 26, 1951—April 19, 2023

WAUPUN—Roy Allen Williams, 71, of Waupun, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Roy was born September 26, 1951 in Beaver Dam, the son of Wallace and Esther Oberg Willams. Roy grew up in the Town of Manchester at the family homestead which goes back to 1857 where his great-great-grandfather farmed.

He attended Carter School, Manchester School, and Markesan Middle School and High School, graduating in 1969. He then attended the farming industry short course in 1970 at the University of Wisconsin Madison.

On April 14, 1973 he married Shirley Bahr in Fairwater at Zion Lutheran Church. Following their marriage he farmed on the family farm for eight years and was also in partnership with his in-laws, Lawrence and Darlene Bahr, on a farm near Waupun. In 1978 he began trucking with Hanefeld Trucking of Burnett and was later employed by Alsum Produce for eight years from which he retired. Roy was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.

Roy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Williams of Waupun; children: Jessica (David) DeJager of Waupun, Bruce Williams of West Yellowstone, MT, Douglas (Stacie) Williams of Waupun, and Robert (Danielle) Williams of Waupun; grandchildren: Kendra, Josh (Meaghan), Daejin, Brenna, Kaedon, Tessa, Cambree, Colter, Cassidy (Preston), Parker, and Layton; two great-grandchildren: Owen and Hadley; a sister, Barbara (Larry) Schultz of Markesan; and his mother-in-law, Darlene Meyer of Markesan.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Esther Williams; father-in-law, Lawrence Bahr; and step-father–in-law, Herbert Meyer.

Funeral services for Roy Williams will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Jacob Nault officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Maria Cemetery in the Town of Manchester. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.