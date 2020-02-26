Roy August Wrezinski age 87, of Portage, Wis. died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Portage.

Roy was born in Wisconsin Dells on June 3, 1932, to August and Iva (Byers) Wrezinski. He was married to Shirley Pagel on Nov. 2, 1962 in Wisconsin Dells, she preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2018.

Roy was employed by GTE as a lineman for 45 years, after retiring he drove for Hill Ford in Portage.

Roy is survived by his children, Wade Wrezinski, Greg Wrezinski, Cheryl (Steve) Mullis, Linda Lien, Andy (Michaela) Wrezinski, Theresa Wrezinski, Shari Lynn (Jason) Lau; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Roy enjoyed the outdoors, he liked fishing, hunting and included his family in all of them. He is a retired Biker and was a wonderful storyteller. Roy was part of the Portage Area Communicators his handle was “copper hawk”

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley and an infant sister Frieda.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Kratz Funeral Home, 302 E. Conant in Portage, Wis. Chaplin Jessica Smith will be officiating.