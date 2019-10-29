MAYVILLE - Roy G. Neitzel, age 74 of Mayville passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Roy was born the son of Roland and Lyla (Breitag) Neitzel on March 8, 1945, in Mayville. He was a 1963 graduate of Mayville High School. Roy honorably served his country in the US Army. He was united in marriage to Betty ‘Betsy’ Kugler on Jan. 3, 2002, in Juneau. Roy retired from Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac after nearly 40 years as a machinist. In his spare time, Roy enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting and watching sunsets at the family cabin on Kathan Lake. He enjoyed playing dartball for St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lomira. Family was very important to Roy. He loved to spend time visiting with everyone at family functions and watching his grandchildren play sports. Roy was always there to lend a hand to friends and neighbors who were like family to him.
Roy is survived by his sons, Jason (Cheri) Neitzel of Lomira, Michael (Sue Leskoviansky) Neitzel of Ramsey, Mich., and Scott (Tina) Neitzel of Malone. His step-son, Keith (Veronica) Kugler of Jacksonville, Fla. His sisters, Dorothy Kleemann of Watertown and Darlene Neitzel of Mayville. His grandchildren, Logan, Abby, Steven, Nicole, and Kevin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betsy; brothers, Kenneth and James Neitzel; sister, Diane Braunschweig; brother-in-law, Roger Kleemann; and an infant son, Steven.
Funeral services for Roy will take place Friday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Matthew Kuske officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Petri Cemetery in the Town of Theresa with military honors.
Special thanks to the staff at Agnesian Cancer Center, Hope Health and Rehabilitation, Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, Generations Hospice, and Pastor Matthew Kuske for all of their support and care shown to Roy and his family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
