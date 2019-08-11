BEAVER DAM - Roy L. Marthaler, age 92, of Beaver Dam passed away on Aug. 2, 2019. He was born on Jan. 12, 1927, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Marie and Harley Marthaler.
After completing high school, Roy enlisted in the United States Navy and served our nation from 1939 - 1949 during World War II. He was honorably discharged June 1949. Roy worked for Marcus Theatre for over 50 years where he started out as a Projectionist and retired as the Manager of the Beaver Dam Marcus Theatre. Blessed with the love of outdoors; he enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, motorcycling and boating, especially Ice Boating on Beaver Dam Lake using the custom made Ice Boat he built.
Roy is survived by his two daughters, Ruth Pederson and Rose Yaroch; grandchildren, Marie and Roy Yaroch; many good friends in Wis., including Jane Janczk. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Marie Marthaler.
To honor Roy's wishes, there will be no formal funeral service. The family will have a private ceremony.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.
