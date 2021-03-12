Rozanski, Geraldine C. "Rusty"

FOX LAKE - Geraldine C. "Rusty" Rozanski, 87, of Fox Lake and formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Geraldine was born on Oct. 20, 1933, the daughter of James and Frances (Graika) Schott in Milwaukee, Wis. On Oct. 3, 1964, she was united in marriage with George Rozanski in Milwaukee.

Geraldine and her husband, George, resided in Milwaukee for many years. In 1980 they retired and moved permanently to Fox Lake in the home that George built. Throughout the years they both enjoyed the "lake lifestyle" on Chief Kuno Trail with their neighbors and friends. Geraldine enjoyed and was skilled at game-fishing, especially at her most favorite place, the Wolf River. She proudly displays her prized musky on the wall of their home. She also enjoyed quilting and golfing. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish of Fox Lake.

Geraldine will be deeply missed by her husband of 57 years, George of Fox Lake; son, Douglas (Nancy) Harmeyer of Brookfield; her daughter, Dawn (Michael) Fleck of Mukwonago; and six grandchildren, Katie (Jon), Heather, Erik, Nick, Kelsey and Sierra. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.