 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rozek, Raymond
0 entries

Rozek, Raymond

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Rozek

NECEDAH - Raymond Rozek, age 70, of Necedah, Wis., died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. Ray was the son of Daniel J. and Alice (Schultz) Rozek and was born on June 6, 1950, in Waukesha, Wis.

Ray was raised in the Oconomowoc area. He was a 1968 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. Ray served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1972. He worked for Hein-Werner making hydraulic lifts. In 1991 he moved to the Necedah area and has resided there since.

Ray enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He also liked cutting firewood and doing projects to keep busy.

Ray is survived by his children, Tonya Hinkley of Sussex, Daniel W. Rozek of Tomah; sister, Kathy Brooks of Oconomowoc; four grandchildren, Steven Rozek, Kyle Rozek, Elizabeth Hinkley, Thomas Hinkley; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Rozek, Bailee Rozek, Easton Rozek, Ryder Rozek; and by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

+1 
Rozek, Raymond

Raymond Rozek

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News