Roznos, Roger

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BARABOO - Roger Roznos, age 88, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. Roger, son of Joseph and Nora (Huber) Roznos, was born Sept. 22, 1931, in Baraboo. On Nov. 19, 1953, he was united in marriage to Betty Ahrensmeyer.