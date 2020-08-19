Rubash, Mary E.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDINA, Minn. - Mary E. Rubash, age 98, died of complications due to a stroke on Aug. 10, 2020 in Edina, Minn.

Mary is survived by her five sons and two daughters-in-law: John Rubash of Burnsville, Minn., Dave Rubash of New Brighton, Minn., Thomas Rubash of Palm Desert, Calif., Charles Rubash (Terry) of Monona, Wis., and Timothy Rubash (Pamela) of Apple Valley, Minn. She also had six grandchildren: Daniel, Alexander, Keely, Nichelle, Jacob, and Roxanne. And two greatgrandchildren: Matthias and Kirsten.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gust, who passed away on July 18, 1976. She was also preceded in death by sisters Augustine, Lucy, Louise and her brother Marcel.

Mary was born on March 25, 1922 in Thief River Falls, Minn. Her parents were Seraphin and Augustine Rolland. She enjoyed talking about her life on the farm and growing up with her family there. The family did not have much but she said she had a great child hood there.