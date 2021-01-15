Rubio, Fortunato

Fortunato loved to go fishing, taking any chance he had to enjoy what he loved. He liked to plant and grow vegetables and make salsa and burn everyone's eyes and noses roasting his peppers. He would take his bounty and share it with family and friends. His spirit and stubbornness would make you laugh and scold him, too, but that was his way, and when all was said and done you still loved him for who he was and how he lived his life. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers play and surviving the harsh, cold winters for so many years. He also enjoyed going to Columbus Family Restaurant owned by Fernando and Maria Diaz and his family, who over time became very good friends, and the family had a great bond with Fortunato.