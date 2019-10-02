MAUSTON - Ruby L. Friske, 96, of Mauston, and formerly of Tomah and Kendall, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hillsboro.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 297 E. South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
