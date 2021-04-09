Rucolas, John E.

BARABOO - On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, John E. Rucolas, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 81.
John was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Jeannette, Pa., a beautiful little town in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains.
John moved to the Chicago area in 1959. There, he met the love of his life, Catherine (Katie/Kay) Berkenkotter. Together, they settled in a home in Des Plaines where they raised their four children. The home was always filled with singing, laughter and, of course, practical jokes. John worked at Motorola for close to 30 years, ending his career there as a senior buyer, purchasing capital equipment and negotiating contracts for Motorola overseas.
At age 52, John took early retirement, and he and Katie moved to a house on Wisconsin: first to a home on Lake Wisconsin, and 21 years later to Baraboo Country Club golf course.
If you asked John what his nationality was, he would proudly say "Italian" and quietly add "...and half Irish." He was very proud of his Italian heritage and made a killer spaghetti sauce. He loved to dance, and was really good at it! He would often grab Katie for a spontaneous jitterbug, because dancing in the kitchen was just...what he did. John was a fiercely loyal and diehard Cubs fan – even up here in Brewers' territory. He cherished his beautiful Wisconsin and the warmth and friendliness of the people in Baraboo area. Finally, he deeply loved his country, his children, his grandchildren, and his forever soulmate, Katie.
John was preceded in death by his father, John Edward Sr.; his mother, Florence; and sister, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Katie; his children, Julie (Tedd), Carrie, Vincent (Lynette) and Bunky (Scott); and grandchildren, Kellie, Megan (Nicolas), Max and Katie.
Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 Second Street, Baraboo, WI 53913, on April 15. Visitation is 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Mass is at 11 a.m. A livestream will be available on St. Joseph's Catholic Church website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:
American Legion Post 26
113 2nd St. PO Box 37
Baraboo, WI 53913
or
Society of St Vincent DePaul
100 South Blvd.
Baraboo, WI 53913
A very special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and hospice caregivers for their endless compassion and nurturing.
