Rucolas, John E.

BARABOO - On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, John E. Rucolas, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 81.

John was born on Aug. 21, 1939, in Jeannette, Pa., a beautiful little town in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains.

John moved to the Chicago area in 1959. There, he met the love of his life, Catherine (Katie/Kay) Berkenkotter. Together, they settled in a home in Des Plaines where they raised their four children. The home was always filled with singing, laughter and, of course, practical jokes. John worked at Motorola for close to 30 years, ending his career there as a senior buyer, purchasing capital equipment and negotiating contracts for Motorola overseas.

At age 52, John took early retirement, and he and Katie moved to a house on Wisconsin: first to a home on Lake Wisconsin, and 21 years later to Baraboo Country Club golf course.