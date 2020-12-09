Ruden, Dianne

WAUPUN - Dianne Ruden, 77, of Waupun, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Dianne was employed at AM1170 in Waupun. She was a wonderful mother.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Gary of Waupun; her son, Doug Ruden of St. Joseph, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jordan Korell, and Mallory and Caroline Ruden, all of St. Joseph, Mo.; and a son-in-law, Doug Ayers of Davenport, Iowa.
Dianne was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Marie Ayers.
Private services will be held.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)