Rudersdorf, William Gehl, Sr.

Bill loved sports, dancing with Mary Lee, cutting wood, and especially walleye fishing at his favorite spots on the Wisconsin River, Lake Erie, and anywhere in Canada, where he mentored countless fishermen and was a partner in Wistoba, a fishing expedition business in Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. He also had a lifelong love of music, especially country and early rock n' roll, and over half a lifetime amassed a collection of over 35,000 45 RPM records—a collection he drew from in one of his "side gigs" as a popular DJ under the nickname "Big Bill Boogie Machine" at events in the Dells area. He and Mary Lee also enjoyed their extended winters in South Padre Island, Texas. Bill liked to travel, but home always beckoned: after all, the wood burner needed tending, there was always something to be sold, and the birds must be fed, whatever the cost.