Rudnicki, Kazimer

ARKDALE - Kazimer Rudnicki, age 79, of Arkdale, Wis., passed away April 28, 2020, at the Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. He was born Nov. 3, 1940, to Zygmut and Mary (Lebiedziejewski) Rudnicki, in Poland.

Kaz spent his career as a computer technician, causing him to frequently traveled. Following his retirement, Kaz enjoyed gardening, reading, wine making and spending time with those he loved. He was an extremely generous man that devoted his life to his family. His wife, daughters and grandchildren were the light of his life. Kaz had a wonderful sense of humor and never stopped learning. He will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet; daughters, Barbara (Dave) Dierschow, Christina (Thomas) Whitney, and their children, Alexis (Joshua) Blank, Jessica and Jacob, Veronica Smith and her daughter, Kennedy, and Stephanie Rudnicki; brothers, Frank and John Rudnicki, Richard (Pam) Belecki, Chester Belecki; sister, Irene Tatti; and sister-in-law, Mary Rudnicki.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Grace; stepfather, Bronislaw Belecki; brother, Steve; sister-in-law, Dolores; and brother-in-law, David Tatti.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, Wis., Father Wesley Janowski officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.