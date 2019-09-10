REEDSBURG—Rudolph A. “Rudy” Brandt, age 79, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 18, 1940, in the Town of Washington, Sauk County, the son of Arthur and Bertha (Hammermeister) Brandt. Rudy was a 1958 graduate of Webb High School. On April 8, 1972, he was married to the former Joanne C. Schrank. He was a member of the 32nd Division of the National Guard and a veteran of the Berlin Crisis serving with the U.S. Army. Rudy worked at the Reedsburg Woolen Mill, Stofer Printing, Brenner Litho, K & D Color Press and lastly, as custodian at St. Peter’s Lutheran School. He enjoyed reading, playing cards, watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with his family. He was a faithful and active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne; three children: Kevin Brandt, of Madison; Tim (Paula) Brandt, of Rock Springs and Denise (Matt) VanEtten, of Lewiston, Minn.; ten grandchildren: Bracen, Brady, Aubrey, Ashlyn, Autumn and Avery Brandt; Jessi, Kaylee, Alivia and Sophia VanEtten; one sister: Lucille (John) Roediger, of Howards Grove; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sisters: Doris and Delores Brandt; one sister: Florence Nee.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery with military honors provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran School or Church would be appreciated.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
