Rudolph, Susan J.

ROCK SPRINGS - Susan J. Rudolph, age 69, of Rock Springs, Wis., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, surrounded by her family following a long battle with lung cancer. She was born on June 20, 1951, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Florence (Knuth) Adler. On Sept. 11, 1993, she was united in marriage to Fred "Dick" Rudolph.

She worked for Maple Hill Orchard for many years. Susan also worked at Klein's until they closed in 1991 and at Flambeau until she retired. She loved her pets, both past and present. She enjoyed spending time outside, whether it was walking, sitting, camping, fishing or gardening. She loved her flowers, feeding the birds and wildlife, and just living the simple country life.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Florence (Knuth) Adler; brothers, Bill, David, Randy and Danny; sisters, Nancy, Judy, Donna, Debi, and September; one sibling in infancy; and grandchildren, Bishop and Wyatt.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Fred; and their children, Wes (Stacy) Pagel, Suzanne (Mike) Biesek, Mandy (Todd) Theobald, Kary Pagel, Aaron (Emily) Pagel, Tammy (John) Pate, Kim (Bill) Shepherd, and Beckie (Bill) Kuball; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Hendrickson; and brother, Kerry (Jane) Adler.