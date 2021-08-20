Ruefer, Darlene

BARABOO - Darlene Ruefer, age 85, of Baraboo, died of natural causes on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Darlene was born on June 6, 1936, in El Paso, Texas, to parents, Robert and Sybil Housewert.

Darlene is survived by her son, Cory (Meg) Ruefer and grandchildren, Ellie, Ben, Christian, Sophie and Ava, of Baraboo, Wis.; son, Guy (Lynn) Ruefer, and grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Joey, and Cole, and great-grandchildren, Skyler, Mason and Charlee, of Grayslake, Ill.; sister, Roberta (Bobby) Celebron of Rockton, Ill.; and brother, Michael (Carolyn) Housewert of Naples, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Ruefer Jr.; sons, Leo Ruefer III and Dennis; and daughter, Denise.

Darlene was first and foremost a devoted wife and mother. She married Leo in 1958, and the couple had three boys together.

She enjoyed artwork, painting, and drawing. She also loved the horses we raised for years. Her family and friends will always remember her as a person that would give anything and everything to others.

A Mass of Christian burial is taking place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sauk, Wis. No public visitation is being held. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Winnebago, Ill. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.