Rueter, Sherill J.

Sherry was born in Beaver Dam on Oct. 13, 1939, the daughter of Wayne and Vern (Pritchard) Rueter. She was baptized on Dec. 10, 1939, and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1958. For 27 years, Sherry worked as a nurse's aide at Central Colony in Madison; she also worked for Monarch Range, UW-Madison in Admissions, and for the Waisman Center in Madison. Sherry loved to paint, draw, do crafts, read books, and travel. She made many trips to California and Hawaii in her lifetime. Sherry enjoyed getting together with her high school classmates monthly for lunch at John's Bar to chat about old times. She hosted Christmas Eve at her home for many years for her family members, as family was so precious to her. She shared 18 loving years with her beloved cat, Cleocatra.