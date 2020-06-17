Ruhland, Dale R. "Butch"
Ruhland, Dale R. "Butch"

PRAIRIE DU SAC – Dale R. "Butch" Ruhland, age 75, passed away peacefully March 16, 2020, at Haven Hills Assisted Living in Lodi surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane; son, Rodney Ruhland; daughters, Rhonda (David) Rodenschmit, Rene Ruhland (Kelli Zimmerman) and Rachel Ruhland; grandchildren, Wyatt Ruhland, Zoe Ruhland and Riley Peters; special family friend, Dr. Diana Kruse; and countless other dear friends.

A memorial Mass for Dale will be held at 11 a.m. on June 20, 2020, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City. A visitation will be held in the side lobby of the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be held at Zion Cemetery, Sumpter Township.

