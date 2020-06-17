Ruhland, Dale R. "Butch"

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane; son, Rodney Ruhland; daughters, Rhonda (David) Rodenschmit, Rene Ruhland (Kelli Zimmerman) and Rachel Ruhland; grandchildren, Wyatt Ruhland, Zoe Ruhland and Riley Peters; special family friend, Dr. Diana Kruse; and countless other dear friends.

A memorial Mass for Dale will be held at 11 a.m. on June 20, 2020, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City. A visitation will be held in the side lobby of the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be held at Zion Cemetery, Sumpter Township.