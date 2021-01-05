Runde, Joyce E. B.

Joyce was born Dec. 10, 1936, in Point Leamington, Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of Thomas and Dora (Rowsell) White. She met her husband, David, while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force and she was working on the base as a clerk. They were married in 1959 in David's hometown of East Dubuque, Ill. Throughout their 61 years of marriage, Joyce and Dave were snowbird travelers to Florida and Hawaii. They also traveled to Asia, Europe and Mexico. Joyce was a hands-on grandma. Until arthritis slowed her down, everyone in the family had a pair of her hand-knit mittens, hat, scarf or slippers. She enjoyed her grandchildren and knew their interests and always encouraged their efforts in school, sports and other pastimes. She was an avid tennis player and known card shark who played to win in the family euchre games, happily carrying away all the coins in the end. Her coffee had to be black and hot, and many a waitress found herself back in the kitchen to try again. Even after many decades in America, Joyce never fully lost her Newfoundland accent. When pushed to her limit by a family member's antics, her accent would emerge and fingers would be pointed.