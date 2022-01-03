Runde, Peter "Pete" August

He taught Band and French in various districts including Cobb H.S., and he formed Iowa-Grant HS’s first band. He moved to Fond du Lac in 1966 when he was hired by CESA 6 to teach K-6 music half time at Rosendale and French at Lomira High School. He later became a full time French teacher in Lomira, and eventually the K-8 principal for the Lomira School District. He retired in 1990 to pursue his first love – music.

Pete began playing in bands during middle school when he traveled with his father to local jobs in southwestern Wis. He started out on string bass, learning by watching the piano player’s hands. In college and while living in southwestern Wis., he played with the Joey Paradiso Orchestra in the Dubuque area. After moving to Fond Du Lac he began to work at the Colony Supper Club where he played several nights a week. In the 1970s, he left the Colony to form his own band, The Pete Runde Variety Band, which played many local weddings and anniversaries. He also formed the Pete Runde Dixieland Band, and played for many church festivals, grand openings, and other celebrations. Pete was active in a number of other bands. Upon retirement, he worked with the Gene Heier Orchestra, Gert Stemper’s Red Hot and Blue, and Lisa Edgar and the Razz Matazz. Pete served as the director of the Fond du Lac Military Band for one season.