Rundio, Elizabeth Coleman "Libby"

BARABOO - Elizabeth Coleman "Libby" Rundio, 80, Baraboo, died peacefully Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Claire Meadows Nursing Home in Baraboo.

Libby was born Sept. 22, 1941, in Warrenton, N.C., to Faysoux Dupre and Christine Elizabeth (Cheek) Galloway. She grew up in Greensboro, N.C., where she graduated from Bessemer High School. She was united in marriage on Jan. 8, 1961, to Stephen J. Rundio III. After two years as a military wife, she and Steve settled in Greensboro, where they raised their three children until the family moved to Wisconsin in 1976.

After the couple purchased a home in Baraboo, Libby became involved in many activities, including softball and golf. Her most passionate activity was bowling. She traveled to bowling tournaments across the country and became very accomplished in the sport, winning numerous trophies and patches and bowling multiple 200 games. Later in life, she enjoyed birdwatching, gardening and water aerobics and volunteered for the Sauk County Historical Society. Her other passions included the musical "South Pacific," keeping up with the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, and enjoying visits from family members.