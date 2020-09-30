Rupnow, Audrey Jean

Audrey lived and farmed with her husband the majority of her life on a dairy farm south of Randolph. She was a true partner on the farm, doing chores, milking cows and assisting with field work. In 1979, they moved off the farm and lived on Beaver Dam Lake. She then worked for the pure enjoyment of it for many years at Jung Seed Company in Randolph until she retired in 2011.

Audrey was very involved and supported the RCF FFA Chapter. She was pivotal in making pancake batter and serving pancakes for the annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast at Randolph High School for over 30 years. She loved the Dodge County Fair and everything involved with it, from helping the kids show cattle to being a regular in the grandstand for all the country music shows. Bowling was one of her favorite past times, and she enjoyed both women's and couples leagues. She was an avid Brewer fan, watching or listening to all the games with her favorite player, Ryan Braun. She was extremely talented and thoroughly enjoyed crafting and participated in many shows as a side business. She was also an excellent baker and always had treats and birthday cakes for all her grandkids.