Rupnow, David

David was born in Oak Grove on Dec. 16, 1939, the son of Hilbert and Agnes Rupnow. He was baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and attended St. Peter's Lutheran School. David was a 1958 graduate of Juneau High School. On Nov. 6, 1965, he was united in marriage to his wife, Josephine Klug, at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett. He was proud of his retirement from MEC in 2001, after being a machinist there for 36 years. David was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved being with his family and enjoyed fishing, bowling, going to the races with his son, and playing Sheepshead.