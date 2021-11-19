Rupnow, David

BEAVER DAM - David Rupnow, age 81, passed away peacefully early Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.
David was born in Oak Grove on Dec. 16, 1939, the son of Hilbert and Agnes Rupnow. He was baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and attended St. Peter's Lutheran School. David was a 1958 graduate of Juneau High School. On Nov. 6, 1965, he was united in marriage to his wife, Josephine Klug, at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett. He was proud of his retirement from MEC in 2001, after being a machinist there for 36 years. David was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved being with his family and enjoyed fishing, bowling, going to the races with his son, and playing Sheepshead.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Josephine; daughter, Sarah (Daniel) Strandt; son, Daniel Rupnow; granddaughter, Patricia (Cody Saxby) Rupnow-Tabb; sister, Marylin (Robert) Schultz; brothers, Lawrence (Belva) Rupnow and Hilbert Rupnow; sisters-in-law, Nada Rupnow and Karen Rupnow; brother-in-law, Earl Winker; and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Agnes; his in-laws, Vernon and Verna Klug, and Theone (Krueger) Klug; sister, Karen Winker; brothers, Waldemar, Eugene, Allen, and Ronald; sisters-in-law, Margaret Rupnow and Joanne Rupnow; nephew, Jeffrey Schultz; and other relatives.
Visitation for David will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Stone Cemetery, Town of Burnett.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Home Health Care, Randolph Health Services, and the pastors of St. Stephen's for their loving care.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
