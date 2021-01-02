Rupnow, Joanne

WATERTOWN - Joanne Rupnow, 72, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after living exactly seven years with liver disease.

Joanne Ardis Rupnow (nee Pieper) was born on Oct. 2, 1948, a daughter of Clarence and Lorraine (Sell) Pieper in Hustisford. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and in 1962 was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, both in Juneau. Joanne graduated in 1966 from Juneau High School. On Nov. 12, 1966, she married Hilbert "Bert" Rupnow at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. Joanne worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman, Johnson Controls and Walmart in Watertown.

Joanne was a member of St. Luke's Church in Watertown. She loved doing crafts, cooking, traveling, following her grandchildren's sports and activities. Most of all, Joanne loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and granddog, Primer.