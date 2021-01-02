Rupnow, Joanne

WATERTOWN - Joanne Rupnow, 72, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after living exactly seven years with liver disease.
Joanne Ardis Rupnow (nee Pieper) was born on Oct. 2, 1948, a daughter of Clarence and Lorraine (Sell) Pieper in Hustisford. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and in 1962 was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, both in Juneau. Joanne graduated in 1966 from Juneau High School. On Nov. 12, 1966, she married Hilbert "Bert" Rupnow at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. Joanne worked at Aunt Nellies in Clyman, Johnson Controls and Walmart in Watertown.
Joanne was a member of St. Luke's Church in Watertown. She loved doing crafts, cooking, traveling, following her grandchildren's sports and activities. Most of all, Joanne loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and granddog, Primer.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bert Rupnow; and three children, John (Marguerite) Rupnow of Watertown, Joel (Deb) of West Bend and Joshua (Lauren) Rupnow of Watertown. She is further survived by her four grandchildren, Jabin and Jonah Rupnow of Watertown, and Logan and Bryce Rupnow of West Bend. Surviving siblings are Diane Schwoch, Charles (Karen) Pieper, Sherry (Harold) Drake, Carleen (Loren) Kirchoff, Randall (Margaret) Pieper, Tim (Michelle) Pieper, and Tammy (Dan) Kerrins; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Troy Pieper; a sister, Denise Kaulitz; and brothers-in-law, Dean Schwoch and Kenneth Kaulitz.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Watertown, with the Rev. Justin Cloute and the Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. The family is requiring masks be worn. Family and friends may gather at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery the following morning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family extends its gratitude to the caregivers who cared for Joanne over the past years, weeks, and days. A special thank you to everyone at Rainbow Hospice!
