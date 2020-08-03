Rupp, Thomas A.

BEAVER DAM - Thomas Albert Rupp, age 36 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Thomas was born in Germany on Feb. 15, 1984, the son of Tommy and Renate (Leverenz) Rupp. He loved fishing. A gentle person with a good heart, Thomas would help anyone.
Thomas is survived by his father, Tommy Rupp of Fox Lake; brother, Alex Rupp of Beaver Dam; paternal grandparents, Allen and Sally Maas of Fox Lake; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Renate in 2001; and other relatives.
Private family services for Thomas will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
