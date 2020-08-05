You have permission to edit this article.
Ruppert, Dennis L. "Rup"
Ruppert, Dennis L. "Rup"

NECEDAH - Dennis "Rup" L. Ruppert passed away May 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A short service will be held at 1:30 p.m., luncheon to follow. This is being held at the V.F.W., 106 Plum Street, Necedah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are welcomed to join in the celebration.

A private graveside service will be on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dodgeville, Wis.

