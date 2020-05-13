Ruppert, Dennis "Rup" L.

He was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on February 26, 1942 to the late Sylvester and Virginia (Bang) Ruppert. Dennis enlisted in the US Navy on November 9, 1960 and served as a Boilerman on the U.S.S. Robert E. Lee for 4 years. He concluded his honorable service on November 12, 1964 after leaving the US Navy. He went to work at Gisholt Machine for 13 years where he became a licensed electrician. Dennis worked E&S Electric for 10 years in Mt. Horeb, and then went to work for Meriter Hospital as an electrician, and retired as the Engineering Department Supervisor from Meriter Hospital in April of 2002. He also worked for Tri-Lakes Management as a weed harvester for 9 years.