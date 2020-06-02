Rusch, Ruth L.

MARSHFIELD - Ruth L. Rusch, 68, of Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ruth was born on Oct. 4, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., to John Charles Marshall Herschel McClain and Ruth Ann (Kanitz) Garrett. Ruth married Michael Rusch right out of high school, and after 25 years of marriage they divorced. She cherished her job as a cashier at the Walmart in Lake Delton and treasured all the friendships she made while working there. Ruth had a passion for houseplants and Jesus.
She is survived by her daughter, Joelle (Keith) LaSee of Marshfield; siblings, Sylvia Boyajian of Bayview, Wis., McClain (Kathy) Garrett of Lake Forest, Calif., Roberta Williams of Grants Pass, Ore., Kathy (John) Romanowski of Vancouver, Wash., and Charles Garrett of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Victor Piepenbrink. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and close friend, Robert Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son at birth, Anthony “Tony” Rusch; sisters, Rita Piepenbrink and Susan Perry; and nephew, Martin Piepenbrink.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.
