BEAVER DAM - Russell A. Maurer, age 102, of Beaver Dam peacefully passed away on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Russell was born March 2, 1917, on the Maurer family farm in Trenton Township, Beaver Dam to Herman and Hazel (Miller) Maurer. Russell graduated from Beaver Dam High School in the Class of 1936. He pursued a career of farming and was honored with the Century Farm Award in 2010, for the farm which dates back in the Maurer family to Oct. 1876. Later, Russell worked for Fall River Canning and Seneca foods; working summers through his 96th year. On Oct. 1, 1944, Russell married Betty J. Heuer of Beaver Dam at First Ev. Lutheran Church. They shared 74 years of marriage, 71 of them on the family farm.
Russell was the 1934 FFA President and belonged to the Beaver Dam Junior Agriculturists FFA Alumni Group for over 80 years, maintaining lifelong friendships. He was involved in Dodge Co 4-H, showing Shorthorn beef cattle at the County Fair and International Livestock Show in Chicago. Russell was committed to a lifetime of service. He served on the First Ev. Lutheran Church Council and as an Usher. Russell was elected Trenton Town Clerk and served in this position for over 25 years. He was a member of the Fox Lake Masonic Lodge, member of the Dodge Co. Fair Board, the American Red Cross of Dodge Co. and a Volunteer at Beaver Dam Community Hospital. As a 50+ year member of the Beaver Dam Lion’s Club, Russell participated in the Eye Transport Program, also receiving Lion of the Year in 1997, the Distinguished Service Award in 2002, and the Melvin Jones Humanitarian Award in 2011.
Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Betty J. (Heuer) Maurer; daughter, Barbara (Harry) Keehn, New Berlin, Wis.; son, Dr. Ross Maurer, Waunakee, Wis.; grandchildren, Aaron and Katie Maurer; and further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Hazel (Miller) Maurer; sisters, Mildred (Harold) Hoeppner, Elizabeth (Melvin) Jonas; in-laws, Arthur and Florence (Keil) Heuer; daughter-in-law, Lynn Maurer; and other relatives.
Visitation for Russell will be held on Sun., Aug. 11, 2019, at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
If desired, memorials in Russell’s name can be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church or the Beaver Dam Lions Club,
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the kindness, respect and compassionate quality of care that Russell received at Hillside Manor the past four years.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
