Russell D. Wilcox

Dec. 19, 1957—July 20, 2022

NEW LISBON—Russell David Wilcox, 64, of New Lisbon, died on July 20, 2022. On December 19, 1957, Russell was born to Leo and Willma Wilcox in Mauston, WI.

After graduating from Mauston High School in 1975, Russell joined the United States Marines and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his arrival back home, Russell worked numerous jobs as a laborer.

In 1987, Russell met and married Evelyn Carter, and soon after, welcomed their three children: Mathew, Amanda, and Walter.

In his free time, Russell enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, book shopping, playing with airsoft guns, and being outdoors. One of Russell’s favorite hobbies was to add to his vast collection of military memorabilia, which was constantly expanding.

Russell was often described as kind-hearted, outgoing, and as having a witty sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all that had the honor of knowing him.

Russell is survived by his three children: Mathew Wilcox of Willard, Amanda Wilcox of Richland Center, and Walter Wilcox of Chippewa Falls; his five grandchildren: Demetrius, Nathaniel, Jackson, James, and Eugene; and his siblings: Nancy Yapp, Wayne Wilcox, Kathy Coonce, Margaret Anderson, Bill Wilcox, Lennie Anita Wilcox, Marty Wilcox and Kevin Wilcox; and by many nieces and nephews. Russell is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Willma.

Military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah, with a visitation to follow until 7:00 PM. Online condolences can be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.