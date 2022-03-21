MADISON/POYNETTE - Russell Douglas Ross, age 75, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022, at Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena, WI.
Private family funeral services will be held at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com).
