Russell Kerr, 97, Horicon

HORICON—Russell H. Kerr, age 97, of Horicon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Prairie Ridge in Mayville.
Russell was born on Aug. 21, 1922, on a 35 acre farm to Edward and Anna (Roed) Kerr near Battendorf, Iowa on the Mississippi River. He spent his childhood working the farm, where no weed was to seed, and went hunting and fishing on the irresistible river, whenever his father permitted.
Russ graduated from Davenport High School in 1940 and entered Iowa State University in 1941. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and was called up later that year. After several months of training he joined a B17 bomber air crew as a ‘waist gunner’ and flew to England for combat duty assigned to the 8th Air Force. He flew 31 missions out of Rotterdam, England over Germany and Germany held territory. Their plane was shot down on their 30th mission. He was awarded the air medal with three clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was discharged in 1945 but continued inactive duty in the Air Force Reserve until 1982 retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Russ was united in marriage to Jeanette Rassmann until she passed in 1972. He was then united in marriage to Doris Bogenschneider in 1974.
Shortly after discharge from active duty in 1945, he reentered Iowa State University and earned an Agriculture Engineering Bachelor of Science degree in 1948. Later that year he accepted a job with the John Deere Company in Horicon Wisconsin and continued to work for them until his retirement in 1980. He worked in sales, method engineering, supervision, management, and special assignments. He was very active in moving grain drills from Horicon to Des Moines, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Hunting, fishing, and golf were his most loved hobbies, which he did throughout Wisconsin, Canada, the western States, and in other countries. Russ was a longtime member of the Horicon Hill Golf Course, city bowling team, and the Horicon Bridge Club. Russ was also a member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157. In the 1950’s he was the local president plus state directory of the Isaak Walton League. He worked close with Ducks Unlimited serving on the committee for 15 years and continuing on as a sponsor.
Russ is survived by his wife- Doris of Mayville. His son- Dennis Kerr of Horicon. His step sons- Steven (Luann) Bogenschneider, Dale (Tania) Bogenschneider, and Larry (Nancy) Bogenschneider. His step grandchildren- Tyler (Hollie), Shana (Brandon), Krista, Andrea (Evan), Jay (Katelyn) and Corey; and his 10 step great grandchildren.
Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeannette, and his brothers Wayne and Bob Kerr.
Funeral services for Russ will take place on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Paul Hudson officiating, with Military Honors conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157. Visitation will take place from 12:30 p.m.—2 p.m. at the funeral home in Beaver Dam. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)