Russell Kerr, 97, Horicon

Russell was born on Aug. 21, 1922, on a 35 acre farm to Edward and Anna (Roed) Kerr near Battendorf, Iowa on the Mississippi River. He spent his childhood working the farm, where no weed was to seed, and went hunting and fishing on the irresistible river, whenever his father permitted.

Russ graduated from Davenport High School in 1940 and entered Iowa State University in 1941. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp and was called up later that year. After several months of training he joined a B17 bomber air crew as a ‘waist gunner’ and flew to England for combat duty assigned to the 8th Air Force. He flew 31 missions out of Rotterdam, England over Germany and Germany held territory. Their plane was shot down on their 30th mission. He was awarded the air medal with three clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was discharged in 1945 but continued inactive duty in the Air Force Reserve until 1982 retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Russ was united in marriage to Jeanette Rassmann until she passed in 1972. He was then united in marriage to Doris Bogenschneider in 1974.