Russell, Larry E. J.

BEAVER DAM - Larry Eugene James Russell, age 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

Larry was born in Rock Island, Ill., on Jan. 22, 1949, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Nold) Russell. Larry was married to the love of his life, Leann, and they had celebrated their 45th anniversary earlier this year.

After high school, Larry attended Palmer College of Chiropractic and obtained a Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) degree. In 1974, he moved to Beaver Dam to establish his own chiropractic practice. Larry was proud of his practice and faithfully served the Beaver Dam community for over 40 years until his retirement.

Larry was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan and made sure he was tuned in to every game. When he wasn't watching the Packers, Larry enjoyed the little things such as a good cup of coffee or a strong glass of bourbon. Larry was also infamous for his "dad jokes" which always seemed to get a chuckle out of those around him. If the "dad jokes" didn't make someone laugh, Larry's quick wit was sure to do the trick.