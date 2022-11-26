Aug. 12, 1931—Nov. 20, 2022

PARDEEVILLE – Russell O. Miller, age 91, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, with his loving wife at his side.

Russell was born on August 12, 1931, in Milwaukee, the son of Orrin and Emma Jane (Graham) Miller. He was a 1949 Portage High School graduate and worked at Portage Woolen Mills.

Russ spent four years in the U.S. Navy, and then worked for the school system in Janesville, WI. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; their daughter, Brenda Jane Miller; their son-in-law, Roger Diderich; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Cheryl Diderich, and his brother, Harvey Miller.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Inurnment will be in Rosedale Cemetery.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.