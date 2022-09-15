Oct. 10, 1950—Sept. 2, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Russell Radzinski, age 71, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022.

A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Russell was born October 10, 1950 in Chicago, IL the son of Thadeus and Lorraine (Janisik) Radzinski.

He owned multiple gas stations in Elgin, IL and was a mechanic for countless years. Russ spent years being a bus driver for Wisconsin Dells School District after moving to Wisconsin. He worked at Walmart in the Produce Department for 14 years where he and Char made countless good friends.

Russ loved watching birds, doing woodwork, and making people laugh and smile with his awesome sense of humor. He was also a huge lover of his dogs.

Russell is survived by his loving wife, Char; his sons: Nick (Jill) and Alex; brother, Gary; two grandchildren: Russell and Marshall; and his loving dogs: Jet and Tenny. He is preceded in death by his parents; auntie Ellen and uncle Don.

