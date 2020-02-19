Ruth A. Ceshker (nee Kohl) age 92, of Beaver Dam

Ruth was born May 20, 1927, in Meeker, Wis. to Albert and Elsie (nee Baumgarnter) Kohl. She was united in marriage to Alfred Ceshker on Nov. 9, 1973. In her earlier years she lived in Neosho where she operated a bar and continued to Juneau and operated the Triangle Inn Dance Hall and Bar. Before retirement Ruth worked at Clearview Nursing Home in the kitchen. After retiring, she worked for Mountains Piggly Wiggly in Juneau. Her greatest enjoyments included going to work and loving her children and grandchildren. Her family will always remember having something good to eat at Grandma’s house. Ruth also enjoyed going to Las Vegas and later in life going to local casinos.