BEAVER DAM—Ruth D. Skaar, age 83, of Beaver Dam, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born April 3, 1939, to the late Theron and Evely (Nelson) Steenson in Redding, CA.

During her childhood, she moved from Redding to Vancouver, WA and then on to Viroqua, WI where the family operated a country store. She was a graduate of Viroqua High School and went on to study Library Science at Luther College in Decorah, IA. She completed her graduate degree from UW-Madison in 1970.

On August 27, 1960, she married the late Tyrone Skaar. Ruth spent her entire career as the Librarian at Westby High School and also taught Spanish for one year. She served on the Board of Education for Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.

In 2003, she moved to Beaver Dam, WI to be closer to her family. She enjoyed collecting, refinishing and reupholstering antique furniture. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles as well jigsaw puzzles with her family.

She was the best cheerleader for her three grandsons in all of their activities and rarely missed a sporting event or concert. She enjoyed taking them on trips throughout the state, exploring new sights and restaurants.

Ruth was known for her strong faith and devotion to God and family. She was an adventurous and independent soul; she went to summer school in Mexico City on her own, in her younger days just to see if she could do it.

Ruth is survived by two sons and daughers-in-law: Greg and Amy Skaar of Mequon, WI and their son Erik, and Gary and Heidi Skaar of Madison, WI and their sons: Dane and Tucker; one sister, Fran (Glenn) Reed, Grants Pass, OR; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrone Skaar, and one sister, Mary Hanson.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby, WI. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial followed at the Viroqua Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Beaver Dam Community Hospital and U.W. Hospital Neurology ICU for their compassionate care and support.