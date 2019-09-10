BARABOO - Ruth Emma Falk, age 90, of Baraboo passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Our House Assisted Living. Ruth, daughter of Paul and Martha (Dorow) Schroeder was born April 4, 1929 in Greenfield Township. Ruth was a graduate of Baraboo High School. On Sept. 25, 1948 she married Bill Falk; he preceded her in death on May 26, 1973. After graduating, she began working for Bell Phone Company for eight years as a telephone operator. Ruth also worked as a payroll clerk at Badger Ordnance. Most recently and most importantly, she worked as a benefit specialist for the Sauk County Commission on Aging until her retirement. Ruth enjoyed volunteering her time as Secretary for the Senior Center and enjoyed the activities there.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Tom) Bush of Verona and Dick (Diana) Falk of Sun Prairie; granddaughters, Katie Bush of Madison and Kelley (Nicholas) Berger of Wauwatosa; she is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Custer and Barbara Tomlinson; brother-in-law, Thomas Falk as well as, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; siblings, Donald Schroeder, Alice Kindschi.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baraboo Senior Center. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
